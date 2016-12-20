Invest in Lupin, Tech Mahindra positional buy: Sudarshan Sukhani

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com is of the view that one may invest in Lupin while Tech Mahindra is a positional buy.
Dec 20, 2016, 10.28 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Invest in Lupin, Tech Mahindra positional buy: Sudarshan Sukhani

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com is of the view that one may invest in Lupin while Tech Mahindra is a positional buy.

Sudarshan Sukhani (more)

Technical Analyst, s2analytics.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com told CNBC-TV18, "We can divide pharmaceuticals into two parts. One is Sun Pharmaceutical Industries which is not doing well and Lupin which is now beginning an up move. I do not have a view on Cipla, but Lupin is certainly an investment buying opportunity at current level. Aurobindo Pharma has rallied. The chance for Aurobindo will come again, but not today."

" Tech Mahindra which is coming out of a bullish head and shoulder is a positional buy. Of course, it is also a short-term buy for the day. NTPC is completing a 4-day correction and breaking out today. So, there are two buying opportunities," he added.
Tags  Sudarshan Sukhani s2analytics.com Lupin Tech Mahindra Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Aurobindo Pharma NTPC

