Invest in Lupin, Tech Mahindra positional buy: Sudarshan Sukhani

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com told CNBC-TV18, "We can divide pharmaceuticals into two parts. One is Sun Pharmaceutical Industries which is not doing well and Lupin which is now beginning an up move. I do not have a view on Cipla, but Lupin is certainly an investment buying opportunity at current level. Aurobindo Pharma has rallied. The chance for Aurobindo will come again, but not today." Tech Mahindra which is coming out of a bullish head and shoulder is a positional buy. Of course, it is also a short-term buy for the day. NTPC is completing a 4-day correction and breaking out today. So, there are two buying opportunities," he added.