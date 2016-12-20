Invest in Lupin, Tech Mahindra positional buy: Sudarshan Sukhani

Dec 20, 2016, 10.28 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com is of the view that one may invest in Lupin while Tech Mahindra is a positional buy.
Sudarshan Sukhani (more)
Technical Analyst, s2analytics.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical
