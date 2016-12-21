Infosys good trading pick, sell State Bank of India: AB Money

Hemant Thukral of Aditya Birla Money told CNBC-TV18, "I think technology stocks continue to see buying. I have a feeling that they may continue till December series end also, the way the open interest (OI) is panning out. Infosys
, in particular where 5 percent OI added up yesterday. The stock has managed to cross Rs 1,000, we have started seeing 1,000 Call writers unwinding positions, which is a very encouraging sign. So if Infosys can hold Rs 995 as a base then it has the potential that before December series, it can target Rs 1,044 to Rs 1,050."
"So, we have recommended people to buy 1,000 Call which was quoting yesterday at Rs 18-19. If you keep a stop loss at Rs 995, that means the loss or stop loss of Call would be around Rs 8 and if our target comes on Rs 1,044, the Call can be sold around Rs 45-50. So, it is a good trading pick and if you play with the Call, you take a lesser risk. So Infosys qualifies as a good trading pick on the long side," he said.
"On the other hand, I am slightly worried about banks. Yesterday we have seen a lot of short positions added up in PSU banks. So, State Bank of India
(SBI) is a cause of concern for me, we have seen fresh OI added up 5 percent, the premium to cash as we say has been reduced. So clearly, short positions have been added up and yesterday Call writers have started accumulating at Rs 260, so now SBI will have to retest the stronger band around Rs 248-250 levels. So, the stock is a good sell for us. We are recommending a sell, keeping a tight stop loss of Rs 260-261 band and we expect it to test Rs 248-249 on the downside."