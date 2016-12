Vijay Chopra of enochventures.com told CNBC-TV18, "For a longer term horizon, banks should do good. But in the shorter term, probably we will see some more correction. But I am sure that if somebody is ready to hold on to with a stock like ICICI Bank for 2-3 years, there are a lot of positives which are engrained. One that, due to the demonetisation move, the banks have been flushed with a lot of cash and of course, as the interest rates will come down, the non-performing assets (NPA) would also seemingly come down because it would release the pressure of the balance sheets.""If somebody is holding on to ICICI Bank with such perspective, probably in 2-3 years time, Rs 340-350 could be the target for ICICI. But definitely a hold as of now and do not panic if at all you do see a correction," he added.