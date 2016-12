Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com told CNBC-TV18, "From a technical point of view, ICICI Bank is not showing so much of weakness on the daily charts. It has just breached its 200-day moving average which of course, it did on quite a few occasions on May and December. So, chances are that you might see some see-saw movement here. But given the kind of sentiment prevailing now, it could even head to something like Rs 240-230 on the downside. So, one should not be panicking.""And on the upside, the target initially would be Rs 285-300 and after that Rs 340 would be the target. Disclosure is I personally hold this stock in my portfolio. I am still in the money," he added.