Hold Vakrangee, may move to Rs 300: Shahina Mukadam

Shahina Mukadam, Independent Market Expert told CNBC-TV18, "The government’s thrust ongoing digital and also in terms of plugging the leakages that were having while giving subsidies etc I think all these have already helped Vakrangee to move up. I think even going forward with ATMs growth likely to continue at a very rapid space of course now people are having problem withdrawing money from ATMs, but this is a temporary issue.""I think given that Vakrangee is network for the Last Mile is growing substantially. I think it is quite a decent stock to hold, fundamentally also for the medium to longer term. I would give a target of Rs 300, keep a stoploss of Rs 240," she said.