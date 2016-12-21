Hold Vakrangee, may move to Rs 300: Shahina Mukadam

According to Shahina Mukadam, Independent Market Expert, one may hold Vakrangee.
Dec 21, 2016, 03.41 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Hold Vakrangee, may move to Rs 300: Shahina Mukadam

According to Shahina Mukadam, Independent Market Expert, one may hold Vakrangee.

Hold Vakrangee, may move to Rs 300: Shahina Mukadam

According to Shahina Mukadam, Independent Market Expert, one may hold Vakrangee.

Shahina Mukadam, Independent Market Expert told CNBC-TV18, "The government’s thrust ongoing digital and also in terms of plugging the leakages that were having while giving subsidies etc I think all these have already helped Vakrangee to move up. I think even going forward with ATMs growth likely to continue at a very rapid space of course now people are having problem withdrawing money from ATMs, but this is a temporary issue."

"I think given that Vakrangee is network for the Last Mile is growing substantially. I think it is quite a decent stock to hold, fundamentally also for the medium to longer term. I would give a target of Rs 300, keep a stoploss of Rs 240," she said.

Tags  Shahina Mukadam Vakrangee

