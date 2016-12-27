Hold Tata Motors, target Rs 580-600: Sandeep Wagle

GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Dec 27, 2016, 02.50 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Sandeep Wagle of powermywealth.com is of the view that one may hold Tata Motors with a target of Rs 580-600.

| 1 Comments

Sandeep Wagle (more)

Founder & CEO, powermywealth.com |

Sandeep Wagle of powermywealth.com told CNBC-TV18, "One can hold  Tata Motors with a stoploss of Rs 390. I don't see those levels being broken and over the next 12-15 months I would talk of a target of anywhere between Rs 580-600."

At 14:44 hrs Tata Motors was quoting at Rs 463.50, up Rs 5.20, or 1.13 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 598.60 and 52-week low Rs 266 on 07 September, 2016 and 11 February, 2016, respectively.
