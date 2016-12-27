Dec 27, 2016, 02.50 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Sandeep Wagle of powermywealth.com is of the view that one may hold Tata Motors with a target of Rs 580-600.
Hold Tata Motors, target Rs 580-600: Sandeep Wagle
Sandeep Wagle (more)
Founder & CEO, powermywealth.com |
