Hold Tata Motors, says Sharmila Joshi

Dec 27, 2016, 02.55 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Sharmila Joshi of sharmilajoshi.com told CNBC-TV18, "This entire recent move of demonetisation has meant that a lot of four wheelers are going to see a depressed November and December but for  Tata Motors most of their revenue is now coming from the JLR bit. So, I think their domestic bit as well as their commercial vehicles which was just beginning to sort of look up and contribute, that could see a bit of a sluggish growth, especially the commercial vehicle bit could see sluggish growth going ahead. If the numbers from JLR piece are anything to go by, I think the growth there will continue."

"It is definitely hold on because it doesn't make sense to really sell when most of the stocks have corrected about 20 percent or so. However, I think that a long term retail investor might actually shift to Tata Motors DVR , that is what I have also done personally because if you are not really keen on voting rights then it makes a lot more sense to hold the DVR because the discount works in your favour. Also you get an additional 5 percent dividend if you have the DVR shares. So, I would recommend shifting to DVR and then continuing to hold for a year," she added.
Tags  Sharmila Joshi sharmilajoshi.com Tata Motors Tata Motors (DVR)

