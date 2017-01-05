Hold Sun Pharmaceutical, says Rajat Bose

According to Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com, one may hold Sun Pharmaceutical Industries.
Jan 05, 2017, 03.42 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Hold Sun Pharmaceutical, says Rajat Bose

According to Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com, one may hold Sun Pharmaceutical Industries.

Hold Sun Pharmaceutical, says Rajat Bose

According to Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com, one may hold Sun Pharmaceutical Industries.

Rajat Bose (more)

Expert, rajatkbose.com |

Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com told CNBC-TV18, "One should hold  Sun Pharmaceutical Industries with a stoploss below Rs 550 and if it falls below Rs 600 then
I would advocate further buying. For fresh buy one would buy at lower levels and put a strict stoploss below Rs 550. My sense is that its downtrend has been arrested but there is not quite a reversal yet. However, this would be the best time for a long term investor to buy more. So, I would suggest buy below Rs 600 if one is willing then buy at current levels, but hold on and put a strict stoploss below Rs 550 on closing price basis."

"For Sun Pharma Rs 550 should be a lower low then the erstwhile low which is around Rs 570 and if Rs 570 is decisively taken out, so is Rs 550 then one would see much larger fall," he added.
Hold Sun Pharmaceutical, says Rajat Bose

