Hold Sumeet Industries, says Avinash Gorakshakar

Avinash Gorakshakar, Market Expert is of the view that one may hold Sumeet Industries.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap SME Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Stocks Views

Dec 23, 2016, 04.17 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Hold Sumeet Industries, says Avinash Gorakshakar

Avinash Gorakshakar, Market Expert is of the view that one may hold Sumeet Industries.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Hold Sumeet Industries, says Avinash Gorakshakar

Avinash Gorakshakar, Market Expert is of the view that one may hold Sumeet Industries.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Avinash Gorakshakar (more)

, | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical

Avinash Gorakshakar, Market Expert told CNBC-TV18, "The investors should stay invested in  Sumeet Industries . It is a typical midcap stock, operates in the polyester yarn kind of a segment and numbers for the last two quarters have been quite significantly better but clearly it is a midcap stock, it doesn’t have large institutional holding."

"The markets in these kind of conditions would take a little more time to recognise the kind of earnings stability and the earnings visibility on a consistent basis. However, if the investor can give in at least for the next 12-15 months, from the current levels the risk reward definitely could be quite good. The investor should definitely buy more and probably wait for the next 12-15 months, one could get a good target price," he added.

Tags  Avinash Gorakshakar Sumeet Industries

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Hold Sumeet Industries, says Avinash Gorakshakar

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login