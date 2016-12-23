Hold Sumeet Industries, says Avinash Gorakshakar

Avinash Gorakshakar, Market Expert told CNBC-TV18, "The investors should stay invested in Sumeet Industries . It is a typical midcap stock, operates in the polyester yarn kind of a segment and numbers for the last two quarters have been quite significantly better but clearly it is a midcap stock, it doesn’t have large institutional holding."
"The markets in these kind of conditions would take a little more time to recognise the kind of earnings stability and the earnings visibility on a consistent basis. However, if the investor can give in at least for the next 12-15 months, from the current levels the risk reward definitely could be quite good. The investor should definitely buy more and probably wait for the next 12-15 months, one could get a good target price," he added.