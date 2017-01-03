Hold State Bank of India, says Sharmila Joshi

Jan 03, 2017, 03.43 PM

Hold State Bank of India, says Sharmila Joshi

According to Sharmila Joshi of sharmilajoshi.com, one may hold State Bank of India.

Sharmila Joshi (more)

, sharmilajoshi.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Fundamental ,IPO

Sharmila Joshi of sharmilajoshi.com told CNBC-TV18, "I think with four-five year horizon  State Bank of India (SBI) is an absolute hold. We have already seen, among the public sector undertaking (PSU) banks, SBI do substantially better than a whole lot of other PSU players because we have seen the cleanup in their numbers and over the last couple of quarters we have seen the strength hold out. So there is anticipation that the subsidiaries will get merged, which now been pushed to the next fiscal."

"If the investor is looking at four or five year horizon then it is perfect because all you need to wait for a PSU bank cleanup to get complete and for banks as a sector to start performing. So hopefully in the next couple of years you should see that and it would be little premature to talk of targets but with the next year-year-and-a-half you could look at Rs 300-320 kind of a target in any case but just stay put if your horizon is four-five years," she added.
