Hold SBI, may test Rs 300: Shahina Mukadam

Shahina Mukadam, Independent Market Expert told CNBC-TV18, "One should hold on to State Bank of India (SBI). I believe that after bit of correction we have seen again this stock starting to move up again. I would keep a target of Rs 300. I believe the net interest income (NIIs) is likely to be pretty decent, quite cash rich as we all know.""Also, I think the listing of their insurance arm should be a positive sentiment wise, so I definitely recommend a hold keep a stoploss of about Rs 235," she added.