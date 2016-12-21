Hold SBI, may test Rs 300: Shahina Mukadam

Shahina Mukadam, Independent Market Expert is of the view that one may hold State Bank of India.
Dec 21, 2016, 03.22 PM

Hold SBI, may test Rs 300: Shahina Mukadam

Shahina Mukadam, Independent Market Expert is of the view that one may hold State Bank of India.

Hold SBI, may test Rs 300: Shahina Mukadam

Shahina Mukadam, Independent Market Expert is of the view that one may hold State Bank of India.

Shahina Mukadam, Independent Market Expert told CNBC-TV18, "One should hold on to  State Bank of India (SBI). I believe that after bit of correction we have seen again this stock starting to move up again. I would keep a target of Rs 300. I believe the net interest income (NIIs) is likely to be pretty decent, quite cash rich as we all know."

"Also, I think the listing of their insurance arm should be a positive sentiment wise, so I definitely recommend a hold keep a stoploss of about Rs 235," she added.
Hold SBI, may test Rs 300: Shahina Mukadam

