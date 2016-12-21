Dec 21, 2016, 03.22 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Shahina Mukadam, Independent Market Expert is of the view that one may hold State Bank of India.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
Hold SBI, may test Rs 300: Shahina Mukadam
Shahina Mukadam, Independent Market Expert is of the view that one may hold State Bank of India.
Shahina Mukadam (more)
, | Capital Expertise: Equity - Fundamental
Bankers attempt to auction the Kingfisher Goa Vill
State Bank of India (SBI) is looking to finalise t
Sandeep Wagle of powermywealth.com is of the view