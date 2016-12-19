Hold Rashtriya Chemicals, says Prakash Gaba

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com is of the view that one may hold Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers.
Dec 19, 2016, 03.34 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Hold Rashtriya Chemicals, says Prakash Gaba

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com is of the view that one may hold Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers.

Hold Rashtriya Chemicals, says Prakash Gaba

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com is of the view that one may hold Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers.

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com told CNBC-TV18, " Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers ' structure is weak typically sideways zone, but lower levels there seems to be a some kind of a support emerging out here. I would say continue holding it may be we sell around Rs 70 zone. Once it crosses Rs 70 then we can see Rs 90 zone. It might take its own sweet time to go up because there are still into a sideway zone and trend has to start."

At 15:18 hrs Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers was quoting at Rs 47.15, up Rs 0.40, or 0.86 percent on the BSE.
