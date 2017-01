Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com told CNBC-TV18, "One should continue to hold Rane Brake Linings . I have put a stoploss below Rs 875, around that level, the 200-day moving average is also located. Now it is in a corrective phase. It had a brilliant run till about Rs 1,300 and such levels and after that, this corrective swing is going on, most probably it is coming to an end.""One year target would be Rs 1,250. If one continues to hold on, technically, the maximum projection that I could get is Rs 1,550. But that could take 2-3 year time," he said.