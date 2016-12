Avinash Gorakshakar, Market Expert told CNBC-TV18, "One should hold Punjab National Bank (PNB). In the short-term there could be some negative headwinds in a frontline PSU bank . But clearly, if one were to look at the kind of growth prospects for FY18, one should definitely get a good risk reward ratio. This is one of the larger PSU banks which has got a large geographical presentation. So, I would prefer that one should hold on.""One should definitely look at the next 12-15 months if he/she wants to invest. One should definitely only look at holding it because in the short-term there could be a lot of volatility around the banking stocks especially the PSU banking stocks," he added.