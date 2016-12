Sandeep Wagle of powermywealth.com told CNBC-TV18, " L&T Finance Holdings is a very clear hold - I would talk of a one-year target of anywhere between Rs 120 and Rs 130 or so. In the long-term, it can grow much more than that but as of now for 12 months, I see a level of Rs 120 coming in. I don’t see the stock go below Rs 70, so that can be a safe stoploss for it."At 15:05 hrs L&T Finance Holdings was quoting at Rs 84.45, up Rs 0.50, or 0.60 percent on the BSE.