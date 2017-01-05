Hold JSW Steel; target Rs 210: Rajat Bose

Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com is of the view that one may hold JSW Steel.
Jan 05, 2017, 03.01 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com is of the view that one may hold JSW Steel.

Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com is of the view that one may hold JSW Steel.

Rajat Bose (more)

Expert, rajatkbose.com |

Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com told CNBC-TV18, "I would suggest a hold  JSW Steel with a stoploss below Rs 150 and the 2016 high of Rs 188 is likely and above that, if it sustains, then Rs 210 could be the next target. But let us first see it cross this Rs 188. But as of now, there is no question. One should continue to hold on."

At 14:47 hrs JSW Steel was quoting at Rs 174.15, up Rs 11.15, or 6.84 percent on the BSE.
