Hold Delta Corp, target Rs 150-160: Avinash Gorakshakar

Avinash Gorakshakar, Market Expert told CNBC-TV18, "One thing is very clear, people would continue to gamble whether they have cash or whether they have to pay because drinking and gambling is very popular in India. And Delta Corp probably one of the few niche companies which actually runs this model and it is one of the most popular joints in Goa.""One can hold on for the next 18-24 months, the company has already started recording good profits at the bottomline. My sense is FY18 should be a much stronger year and they are now getting into the online gaming business which is also a big opportunity.""The first target should at least Rs 150-160 and if one can probably put in some patience there could be a big risk reward provided one does not get alluded by the fact that this is a trading counter also. There are a lot of trading swings which you get to see, so probably hold on and ride the ride," he added.