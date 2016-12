Vijay Chopra of enochventures.com told CNBC-TV18, "I think there could be a temporary correction in Britannia Industries , but I think it is a very classical consumption story and a fantastic business model and again a beautiful distribution channel as well across the country. One should hold on to the stock because people get jittery when there are corrections in the market. I think that Indian markets have seen a lot of battering, international bad news, domestic bad news and still they haven’t fallen, so there is intrinsic strength for sure.""Even after such a huge selling we have seen from the FIIs, we have seen the domestic institutions and mutual fund holding up the Indian markets. It is a good stock to have with a longer term perspective. I definitely hold, my first target for Britannia is Rs 3,200 and then Rs 3,400, so it would take some time although, but definitely sure short hold from my side," he said.