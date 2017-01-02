Jan 02, 2017, 03.33 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
According to Gaurang Shah of Geojit BNP Paribas, one may hold Bharat Financial Inclusion.
Hold Bharat Financial Inclusion: Gaurang Shah
Gaurang Shah (more)
Head Investment Strategist, Geojit BNP Paribas | Capital Expertise: Equity - Fundamental
