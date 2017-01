Hold Bharat Financial Inclusion: Gaurang Shah

Gaurang Shah of Geojit BNP Paribas told CNBC-TV18, "From the levels of Rs 800-900 Bharat Financial Inclusion has corrected to sub Rs 600 and has then recovered. The management was telling that the entire impact of demonetisation /now remonetisation is working out as per their anticipation and expectation and our sense is that though there has been some hurdles in terms of collections but their collections has been going up steadily over the last week or a fortnight.""However, our sense is that even if one has got in at higher, hold on to it. If one has investible amount given the correction there, right now it's close to Rs 600, it becomes advisable to average some quantity, 25-50 percent, whatever appetite one has and hold on to it from a long-term point of view. We are quite sure that these difficult times will be a thing of the past and with the kind of efforts that the management is putting in, earnings visibility will throw in positivity," he added.