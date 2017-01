Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com told CNBC-TV18, " Bajaj Hindusthan can go upto Rs 20-22 zone, just continue holding it. If you want to add, add here. Have a stoploss below Rs 12 and continue holding."At 15:15 hrs Bajaj Hindusthan was quoting at Rs 14.72, up Rs 0.65, or 4.62 percent on the BSE.The share touched its 52-week high Rs 24.20 and 52-week low Rs 12.90 on 13 June, 2016 and 28 December, 2016, respectively.