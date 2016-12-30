Dec 30, 2016, 03.23 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Ashu Madan of Religare Securities is of the view that one may hold Atul Auto.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
Hold Atul Auto, says Ashu Madan
Ashu Madan of Religare Securities is of the view that one may hold Atul Auto.
Ashu Madan (more)
COO, Religare Capital | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical ,Equity - Fundamental
Name*
Email*
Contact No.*
City
Interested in
Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.
Thank you for registering.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.