Avinash Gorakshakar, Market Expert told CNBC-TV18, "I would presume that on a fundamental basis, the transmission space has seen a lot of action and the coming Budget is going to give a lot of emphasis on power distribution. So, here I would presume that if one can hold Adani Transmission for the next 12-18 months, he/she could definitely get a good risk reward.""One should hold on to the stock for a longer period and at least for the next 12-18 months, to get decent good risk reward ratio," he added.