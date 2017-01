Hindustan Zinc looks good, like PNB: Prakash Gaba

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com told CNBC-TV18, "I like two stocks, Hindustan Zinc looks good to me. We have seen a good upmove, it has given a good break out as well and is climbing to levels closer to Rs 270 zone, keep stop loss below Rs 261.""Second stock that I like is from the banking pack. It is Punjab National Bank which has a good base formation, bounced from a very strong support and looks like it is heading to levels closer to around Rs 125, keep stop loss below Rs 118," he said.