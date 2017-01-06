Hindustan Zinc looks good, like PNB: Prakash Gaba

Jan 06, 2017, 03.00 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com is of the view that Hindustan Zinc looks good and likes PNB.
Prakash Gaba (more)
Technical Analyst, prakashgaba.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical
Hindustan Zinc has informed that the Government of
Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Piyush Goyal, the Minister
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends buy
The company led by billionaire Anil Agarwal alread
Name*
Email*
Contact No.*
City
Interested in
Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.
Thank you for registering.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.