Here are top trading bets from Ashwani Gujral & Sandeep Wagle

By

Watch the interview of Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com & Sandeep Wagle of powermywealth.com with Nigel D'Souza & Sumaira Abidi on CNBC-TV18, in which they shared their readings and outlook on market and specific stocks.