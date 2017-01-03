Jan 03, 2017, 01.18 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Watch the interview of Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com & Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com with Reema Tendulkar & Nigel D'Souza on CNBC-TV18, in which they shared their readings and outlook on market and specific stocks.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
Here are top trading bets from Ashwani Gujral & Rajat Bose
Watch the interview of Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com & Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com with Reema Tendulkar & Nigel D'Souza on CNBC-TV18, in which they shared their readings and outlook on market and specific stocks.
Rajat Bose (more)
Expert, rajatkbose.com |
Name*
Email*
Contact No.*
City
Interested in
Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.
Thank you for registering.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.