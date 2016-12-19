Dec 19, 2016, 01.19 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Watch the interview of Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com and Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com with Reema Tendulkar & Nigel D'Souza on CNBC-TV18, in which they shared their readings and outlook on market and specific stocks.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
Here are top trading bets from Ashwani Gujral & Prakash Gaba
Watch the interview of Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com and Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com with Reema Tendulkar & Nigel D'Souza on CNBC-TV18, in which they shared their readings and outlook on market and specific stocks.
Prakash Gaba (more)
Technical Analyst, prakashgaba.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical