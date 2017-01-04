Here are some stock trading ideas from market experts

Watch the interview of Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com, Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com, Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com, Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com, SP Tulsian of sptulsian.com, Prakash Diwan of prakashdiwan.com and Hemant Thukral of Aditya Birla Money with Anuj Singhal, Latha Venkatesh and Sonia Shenoy on CNBC-TV18, in which they shared their readings and outlook on market technicals, fundamentals and F&O side of the market respectively as well as specific stocks and sectors.