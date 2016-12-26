Here are some stock picks from market experts

In an interview to CNBC-TV18's Reema Tendulkar & Ekta Batra, Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com and Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com shared their readings and outlook on market and specific stocks and Rahul Shah of Motilal Oswal gave his outlook on Futures and Options (F&O) side of the market, specific stocks and sectors.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Stocks Views

Dec 26, 2016, 12.34 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Here are some stock picks from market experts

In an interview to CNBC-TV18's Reema Tendulkar & Ekta Batra, Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com and Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com shared their readings and outlook on market and specific stocks and Rahul Shah of Motilal Oswal gave his outlook on Futures and Options (F&O) side of the market, specific stocks and sectors.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Here are some stock picks from market experts

In an interview to CNBC-TV18's Reema Tendulkar & Ekta Batra, Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com and Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com shared their readings and outlook on market and specific stocks and Rahul Shah of Motilal Oswal gave his outlook on Futures and Options (F&O) side of the market, specific stocks and sectors.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Rahul Shah (more)

, Motilal Oswal Financial Services |

In an interview to CNBC-TV18's Reema Tendulkar & Ekta Batra, Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com and Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com shared their readings and outlook on market and specific stocks and Rahul Shah of Motilal Oswal gave his outlook on Futures and Options (F&O) side of the market, specific stocks and sectors.

Watch videos for more...
Tags  Reema Tendulkar Ekta Batra Sudarshan Sukhani s2analytics.com Ashwani Gujral ashwanigujral.com Rahul Shah Motilal Oswal market stocks F&O
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Here are some stock picks from market experts

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login