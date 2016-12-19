Dec 19, 2016, 10.03 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Watch the interview of Ashwani Gujral, Mitesh Thacker, Sudarshan Sukhani, Prakash Gaba, Dipan Mehta, and Chandan Taparia with Latha Venkatesh and Sonia Shenoy on CNBC-TV18, in which they shared their readings and outlook on market technicals, fundamentals and F&O side of the market as well as specific stocks and sectors.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
Here are some stock ideas for today from market experts
Watch the interview of Ashwani Gujral, Mitesh Thacker, Sudarshan Sukhani, Prakash Gaba, Dipan Mehta, and Chandan Taparia with Latha Venkatesh and Sonia Shenoy on CNBC-TV18, in which they shared their readings and outlook on market technicals, fundamentals and F&O side of the market as well as specific stocks and sectors.
Sudarshan Sukhani (more)
Technical Analyst, s2analytics.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical