Here are some investment ideas from market experts

Watch the interview of Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com, Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com, Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com, Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com, SP Tulsian of sptulsian.com and Hemant Thukral of Aditya Birla Money with Latha Venkatesh and Sonia Shenoy on CNBC-TV18, in which they shared their readings and outlook on technicals, fundamentals and F&O side of the market as well as specific stocks and sectors.