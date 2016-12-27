Here are Sandeep Wagle & Ashwani Gujrals top trading ideas

By

Watch the interview of Sandeep Wagle of powermywealth.com and Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com with Reema Tendulkar & Nigel D'Souza on CNBC-TV18, in which they shared their readings and outlook on market and specific stocks.