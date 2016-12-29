Here are Deven Chokseys top trading ideas

A:

In an interview to CNBC-TV18 Deven Choksey, MD at KRChoksey Investment Managers shared his reading and outlook on the market.From the channel checks that we carried out in the last few weeks, we find that December month is a washout month for sure. Most of the small trades definitely have been affected. As I heard one of your reporters saying that workers have ran away to their villages because they were not getting the money from the bank itself.The peculiar thing which happened in most of the cases particularly in the textile trade that the owners end up paying workers' salary in advance till February or March period in old currency notes and those guys ran away to their village towns. So obviously that has affected their work force activity as well and at the same time, the demand scenario is also affected because the cash buying is taking place in to the market but I believe from understanding that gradually things are coming back to normal from what lows that they were operating at, the improvement in the conditions are being seen after talking to some of these people. So certainly, we do hope that somewhere in January second half after the festive season, you should be seeing the kind of improvement happening into the system.I would think so. Most of the negatives are already priced into the market. In fact, we have been talking to some organized trades also, they have similar kind of impact because of the cash sales happening on the counter particularly in the rural areas. Certainly, they are confirming that improvement conditions had been seen in last one week or ten days in the month of December and they too expect that somewhere in January -- middle of January -- the sale should return back and I am talking about those places where they have been selling pipes, some of the farm equipments and some of the farm inputs. There the people have been confirming that the improvement is being seen in last seven-ten days time. So hopeful that in second half of January, you might be seeing some normalcy returning back into the system.