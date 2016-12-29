Here is why Tulsian bets on sugar and auto ancillary stocks

Dec 29, 2016, 06.36 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
In an interview with CNBC-TV18, SP Tulsian of sptulsian.com, bets on two sectors- sugar and auto ancillary. He is bullish on Dwarikesh Sugar Industries, Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries, Upper Ganges Sugar, Oudh Sugar, Balrampur Chini, Triveni Engineering.
In an interview with CNBC-TV18, SP Tulsian of sptulsian.com, bets on two sectors- sugar and auto ancillary. He is bullish on Dwarikesh Sugar Industries, Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries, Upper Ganges Sugar, Oudh Sugar, Balrampur Chini, Triveni Engineering.
SP Tulsian (more)
CEO, sptulsian.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Fundamental ,IPO
Sonia: Are there any pockets in the midcap space where there seems to be good value now to buy?
A: Two sectors, one is sugar and second is auto ancillary. In fact, I have said that in the past also that the UP based sugar mills are looking quite good and amongst that I will rather go with four or five stocks. One could be Dwarikesh Sugar Industries, second could be Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries; both for the simple reason that they seem to have the highest recovery of 11-11.5 percent in UP.
Plus, the UP sugar mills are going to see the higher production of maybe 70 lakh tonne against 69 lakh tonne while Maharashtra and Karnataka will be showing a decline of 40 percent. Apart from these two sugar mills, you can look for the Upper Ganges Sugar, Oudh Sugar, Balrampur Chini and Triveni Engineering also. So, this is one area.
Second area could be in respect to the auto ancillary stocks. Auto ancillary stocks, we will pick up maybe three or four stocks which fall in this category. One could be Subros, second is Harita Seating and third is Rajratan Global, fourth could be Rane Brake Linings and fifth could be Banco Products. So, these are the few stocks which we are quite positive on the auto ancillary space and which are ruling now at a reasonable level after having seen a correction.
Latha: What should we make of Anil Agarwal’s statement, why would Cairn Plc want to use the last 24 hours for any dispute resolution at this juncture; they have been fighting this case for so long?
A: First I don’t understand this statement from Anil Agarwal because if you see Cairn Plc, I won’t be able to quantify but I don’t know, the worth of that company will not be more than Rs 1,000 crore – number one. Number two, if this liability will fall, this will be borne by Vedanta or maybe Cairn India because Cairn is getting merged with Vedanta Limited. So, I think the management should have put that fact also correctly because the indemnity has been given by Cairn India to the government also and that is the reason that transfer was allowed. So, again saying that Cairn Plc will look into this matter, is again I would say rather confusing the investors or not putting the things in its correct perspective because as I said, Cairn Plc I don’t think is worth more than Rs 1,000 crore also and they can bear this liability also.
So, whatever has to happen or whatever decision has to be taken, has to be taken by the Indian promoter that is Vedanta Group and in view of this merger of Cairn India. If you see the broader picture or maybe the broader perspective before Vedanta Group that they are very keen to acquire the residual stake of 29.5 percent in Hindustan Zinc from government of India and for that can they sacrifice Rs 5,000-6,000 crore also to settle this dispute because government has made it very clear that if you won’t settle this retro tax issues by tomorrow then this all litigations will get contested and maybe the liability can run 2x, 3x as well.
So, in all probability, I am quite hopeful, at least Vedanta Group will come forward or maybe Cairn India will come forward on the pretext of Cairn Plc accepting it but that liability has to be borne by -- and I am actually confident, if I want to stick my neck out, I probably feel that Cairn India will go for settlement in which government can -- it is difficult for me to quantify the settlement amount which may run into Rs 2,500-5,000 crore that should happen because as I said, on the broader picture to please the government, to have the acquisition of the residual 29.5 percent stake of Hindustan Zinc which is really a very prime piece. So, taking all this into consideration, probably Vedanta Group and looking to their mindset, I don’t think that they will mind in fleshing out Rs 4,000-5,000 crore also.
Latha: Would you buy any of the agri related stocks fertilisers or anything else on expectation that the Budget might provide some benefits?
A: Maybe taking Budget as a theme and expecting something to come in the Budget for this sector I will probably not go for buying that. However, there are some fundamental good stocks available in this space and if you want me to have them one or two then probably I will go with UPL because that looks quite a good stock now ruling at a reasonable level of about Rs 630-640 so that looks a good stock to buy.