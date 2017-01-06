Here is why Tulsian bets fertiliser stocks

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, SP Tulsian of sptulsian.com, said he is positive on the fertiliser space, and bets on stocks like Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (GSFC), Tata Chemicals, Coromandel.

Below is the verbatim transcript of SP Tulsian's interview to Anuj Singhal and Sonia Shenoy on CNBC-TV18.



Sonia: Reema was just telling us about how the jute companies are doing well because the government has imposed an anti-dumping duty on jute products coming in from other countries like Bangladesh, etc. You track some of these stocks like Ludlow Jute & Specialities very closely. What kind of positive impact do you see for them and is it just a trading bet now or do you see some investment call here as well?



A: Two things. Firstly, there are only three stocks available in the jute space in the listed space. One is Cheviot Company , Ludlow and Gloster . And if you see the Cheviot, if I just take a call, they are more into making the fine jute textiles which are used for the bags and accessories and all sort of things and having a very good export exposure. So, I do not think that that company is going to get affected, number one. Number two, we all have seen that about 15 percent of the demand has met by this dumping and all sort of things which will get reduced. But, if you see that probably I am taking that call on the industrial use now that gunny bags are getting replaced with the polymer bags in many of the areas.



So, that area may see some kind of demand coming in, but I do not think that any of the listed companies will gain substantially because as such, if you see the better realisations from the export and the product innovations having made by these companies into making jute thread, jute textiles, jute accessories which as such, have been giving them the higher revenues. I do not think that because of this anti-dumping duty having been imposed for next five years will be seeing any accretion in the revenue or in the margin in these listed companies. But, yes, this will be more sentimental and as such, a mild positive bias can get built on these three stocks.

Anuj: What are your thoughts on Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) which has been a remarkable outperformer. It is now maybe pricing in goldilocks scenario with no subsidy and high realisations, but do you see more room for this stock from here?



A: I have never taken positive view on ONGC and Oil India both for the simple reason that I am not worried for the subsidy sharing because we all know that that is matter of past and it is not going to get resurfaced again. The only now problem before the government is that of the kerosene subsidy which is again met by the exchequer. So, there is no burden coming to be seen on ONGC.



However, what happens -- take the situation if crude moves beyond USD 60, then probably I don’t think that the policy won’t get quickly changed where some kind of subsidy again is levied on ONGC and all that. So, the company will be allowed to play only with the range of USD 45-55 and I don’t think that that is sufficient because if you have the views on the other natural resources coming so positive, why to have such kind of stocks in the portfolio which faces these kind of volatility and uncertainty.



As such if you see, crude price behaviour, is not linear. You see the prices going up of the crude and then again they get corrected by couple of dollars. You need to take a daily view on these kind of stocks. For the traders, this may be okay if you take a daily call but I don’t think that this is a comforting stock for the investors.

Sonia: The other stock which I wanted to ask you about which you have been very bullish on at least in the past was EID Parry. That stock has actually hit a new 52-week high today and the last one month has been very good for the stock. At this price of Rs 280, is it still worth a buy or do you think that one has lost the chance to get into this one?



A: EID Parry has dual advantage. First, one is of sugar and second is of fertiliser because EID Parry is the holding company of Coromandel International . And I have been keeping a very positive view on the sugar as well as on complex fertiliser. I am not keeping the positive view on urea makers amongst the fertiliser space. But if I take a scenario going forward, Tamil Nadu is going to see reduction in the sugar production to the extent of about 15 percent over last year. Maharashtra and Karnataka will be seeing a lower production of about 30-35 percent lower. So, maybe people are taking a sentimental call that all the sugar stocks are going to go up. The only state which will show a higher sugar production or maybe the same production what has been witnessed last year is Uttar Pradesh. UP had produced about 69 lakh tonne last year and this year, it is going to exceed 70 lakh tonne while situation with Tamil Nadu is a different thing. Tamil Nadu had 13 lakh tonne and this year it is going to be about 10-11 lakh tonne.



So, EID Parry will in fact suffer because of this lower output of the sugar, but maybe because of the sentimental reason because when the investors are running to buy sugar stocks, they do not see the presence, whether the company having presence in Karnataka or in Tamil Nadu. They just go and lap the stocks with the name sugar running on it. But yes, as I said, I am quite positive on the fertiliser space, the complex one because amongst that they are Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (GSFC), Tata Chemicals , Coromandel. And EID being the parent company of Coromandel, I am keeping a positive stance on that. So, taking these both sectors into consideration, I will keep a positive bias, but purely from the sugar point of view, I will not be choosing EID parry in that space.

Anuj: Getting a lot of feedback on Twitter, a lot of people want to know your view on Divis Laboratories since it is back to 52 week lows. How would you approach it?



A: In fact I gave my view that probably the weakness may be seen but not much. Actually I have not advised anyone to exit now if he has been a long time investor though it may have corrected by about maybe 4-5 percentage in last couple of days because unless and until you see the new corrective steps being taken by the company though they have taken off hiring the consultant but that is not enough. So, till then, you may see these kind of volatility.



However, once the technical factors comes in of the short covering and all that then the stock can swiftly rise also because the kind of fate we have seen in case of Aurobindo Pharma and all that where they have all stabilised after all this carnage where the pricing allegations were all there in case of Aurobindo Pharma, similar thing can happen here also. So, I am not keeping a negative bias but definitely I am not advising the fresh buying because as such for last three to four months I have been advising to remain away from the pharmaceutical stocks.

Anuj: I wanted your thoughts on one more stock which has done well off late, JSW Energy in case you are tracking it.



A: Actually the stock has corrected so much that it warranted a buy. And if you recall, a month back I said that this stock is looking quite good because amongst the energy space, energy generation space, if you really take a call, probably you can just point out two or three stocks which is seen to have the good upside potential maybe like JSW Energy, Torrent Power or very few because if you see the situations on the financial front, things are looking quite reasonable on those fronts. So, maybe because of that the short covering plus the value buying seen having come back in the stock for the last one week or so.

Sonia: I wanted to ask you about Bharat Forge that is one stock that you have been quite bullish on. We have got a bit of negative data from the US truck sales this month, in the month of December that is, but do you think that that will be a good buying opportunity if the stock dips further?



A: If you have a secular buy call or positive view on any stock and if you get this information which we got for the month of December that the truck sales has been down by about 30 percent and if you see the contribution of the truck sales, the total volume of Bharat Forge is closer to about 22 percent. So, I think this has always proved that whenever the crisis or the negative news have come and those who have gone for buying the stock at the time of the correction or at the time of these negative news have always seen a winner. So, as I am keeping the positive view on the stock, I will use this opportunity because there is no point in taking -- I agree that those who are tracking the monthly sales data, that has the relevance, but if you are an investor with a medium term view, then that data is giving you buying opportunity.

Anuj: What have you made of this volatility in Bharat Financial ? Everyday at around 2 o’clock we are seeing, there is a lot of news flow, there is a lot of buzz. I know you recommended this stock when it went to Rs 470. Since then it has had a run, but do you get a sense that it is now getting a bit too volatile?



A: I do not think that using the word volatile is right for the stock. You have seen the stock having corrected from Rs 750 to Rs 475. And those who have bought the stock at Rs 475, you have seen it moving one way to about Rs 650 or so. That too, that means a rise of closer to about Rs 175 in one-week. So, this maybe called as a high beta stock. But I do not think that the intraday volatility of intra week volatility is being seen in the stock because it has been one-way or up. And if you are expecting that the stock will keep moving up Rs 175 every week or Rs 175 every week down, that is a misconception and you cannot trade or you cannot make money like this. So, yes, this stock is still seen to be having potential, but maybe on a correction, if it corrects below Rs 600. And yesterday also, I have seen that the results is now lined up on January 24, I am not expecting a shocker from the results. So, maybe allow the stocks to correct. If it falls below Rs 590-600, one can review entry point again at that point of time because stock has given a substantial gain of about Rs 175 in one week. So, profit booking is obviously bound to come in the stock.