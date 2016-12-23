Here are a few trading bets from Ashwani Gujral & Prakash Gaba

By

Watch the interview of Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com and Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com with Reema Tendulkar & Nigel D'Souza on CNBC-TV18, in which they shared their readings and outlook on market and specific stocks.