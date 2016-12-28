Here are a few stock ideas from SP Tulsian

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, SP Tulsian of sptulsian.com shared his readings and outlook on specific stocks and sectors.

Below is the verbatim transcript of SP Tulsian's interview to Latha Venkatesh & Sonia Shenoy.

Latha: Is there anything you think of going long on ahead of the Budget?

A: A lot of things are expected in the Budget. To start with is saving fund. Yes, the increase on the home loan front, increase in the interest payment of Rs 200,000 and the repayment of Rs 150,000. The flaw lies in Rs 105,000 instalment or the loan repayment in the housing that gets clubbed with 80c -- suppose you are availing Rs 150,000 as repayment of home loan then you cannot invest in the Public Provident Fund (PPF) etc, and this has been a long pending demand by the taxpayers that they are losing this opportunity because nowadays majority of the investors are availing home loan, so they are not able to take any other savings route. So yes, 80c limit has to get increased from Rs 150,000 to Rs 200,000-250,000 and home loan repayment of Rs 150,000, which is now clubbed with 80c, has to get released in a separate section, one. Second, the rejig of the person - because if the government is expecting everyone to be tax compliant, you just cannot expect them to live with Rs 250,000 tax limit. So an increase in the threshold and the rejig of the tax slab as well. Rs 250,000 to Rs 500,000 having 10 percent - a minimum should get raised to Rs 750,000 to Rs 800,000 with the next slab of Rs 800,000-Rs 1500000 then there are many other areas like the allowances part and if you recall in the olden days, the salaried people used to get the standard deduction of about Rs 36,000 - that was withdrawn. So if you want to give benefits and tax compliance habit to the people then some extra deduction should be given to the salaried people as well. So, if you take all this into consideration. If I just try to sum up these things then I should say that each individual must have an extra spending power of anywhere between Rs 40,000-50,000 on an annualised basis because of tax rejig, because of tax savings increase in the slabs etc, and that is a minimum amount I am expecting of Rs 40,000-50,000 on an annual basis in the form of disposable income getting increase in the hands of the tax payers.

More to follow...