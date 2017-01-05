Here are a few stock ideas from market experts

In an interview to CNBC-TV18's Latha Venkatesh, Sonia Shenoy & Anuj Singhal, a few of the market experts shared their readings and outlook on market technical, fundamentals and F&O side of the market as well as specific stocks and sectors.
Jan 05, 2017, 10.27 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Here are a few stock ideas from market experts

In an interview to CNBC-TV18's Latha Venkatesh, Sonia Shenoy & Anuj Singhal, a few of the market experts shared their readings and outlook on market technical, fundamentals and F&O side of the market as well as specific stocks and sectors.

Sudarshan Sukhani

Technical Analyst, s2analytics.com

In an interview to CNBC-TV18's Latha Venkatesh, Sonia Shenoy & Anuj Singhal, Ashwani Gujral, Fund Manager at ashwanigujral.com, Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com, Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com, Mayuresh Joshi of Angel Broking, Chandan Taparia, Derivative & Technical Analyst at Anand Rathi Securities and Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com shared their readings and outlook on market technical, fundamentals and F&O side of the market as well as specific stocks and sectors.

For entire discussion, watch accompanying videos.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.