Jan 03, 2017, 12.16 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Watch the interview of Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com, Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com and Gaurav Bissa, Derivatives Analyst at LKP Securities with Prashant Nair and Ekta Batra on CNBC-TV18.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
Here are a few stock ideas from market experts
Watch the interview of Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com, Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com and Gaurav Bissa, Derivatives Analyst at LKP Securities with Prashant Nair and Ekta Batra on CNBC-TV18.
Sudarshan Sukhani (more)
Technical Analyst, s2analytics.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical
Name*
Email*
Contact No.*
City
Interested in
Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.
Thank you for registering.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.