Here are a few stock ideas from market experts

Watch the interview of Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com, Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com, Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com, Sandeep Wagle of powermywealth.com, Sanjiv Bhasin of IIFL and VK Sharma of HDFC Securities with Latha Venkatesh and Sonia Shenoy on CNBC-TV18, in which they shared their readings and outlook on technicals, fundamentals and F&O side of the market as well as specific stocks and sectors.