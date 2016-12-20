Dec 20, 2016, 12.01 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Watch the interview of Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com, Gaurav Bissa of LKP Securities and Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com with Prashant Nair and Reema Tendulkar on CNBC-TV18, in which they shared their reading and outlook on technicals and Futures and Options (F&O) side of the market as well as specific stocks and sectors.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
Here are a few stock ideas from market experts
Watch the interview of Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com, Gaurav Bissa of LKP Securities and Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com with Prashant Nair and Reema Tendulkar on CNBC-TV18, in which they shared their reading and outlook on technicals and Futures and Options (F&O) side of the market as well as specific stocks and sectors.
Gaurav Bissa (more)
, LKP Securities |