Here are a few investment ideas from Mayuresh Joshi

Anuj: Your thoughts on the real estate pack because we saw big moves yesterday on Indiabulls Real Estate , Housing Development and Infrastructure , DLF , anything that you would want to buy?

A: I think the kind of announcements the Prime Minister has made, any stock which is lean towards affordable housing will see a sentimental push through but what really needs to be seen in the context is how demand supply dynamics pan out, how much demand comes through and how much supply is ready to meet that demand. So in that context the real estate stocks have been reeling under dual pressure - a) inventory not getting sold because of demand not coming through on the existing sales that they are probably doing and b) the kind of high leverage that already exists on their balance sheet, so that is not giving them any comfort on the operating side as well as cash flows which have remained extremely soft. This scenario might very well continue with demonetisation drive that has taken place for at least two quarters.

Therefore, I will be tempted to look at a few stocks which are based out of south India but not at this point of time. I think there will be better opportunities to enter these stocks over the next few months.



Latha: How is market reading goods and services tax (GST)? Is it not bothered?

A: I think some disappointment will come through but the larger picture that the market is looking at this point is that GST will get implemented. However, if it gets delayed by three or six months - that disappointment, the market will very well carry into, but the larger picture that the market is looking at this are how the Budget will come through, what kind of announcements come through in the Budget and more importantly what happens with the state elections. Uttar Pradesh state is going to be extremely critical and the way the direction goes to the UP state will drive down the agenda going forward for the general elections in 2019. So it is not that the central government will step-down on its reforms but it does create a sentimental impact. So more than GST it is Budget and the state elections that the market will be more worried about at least at this point of time.



