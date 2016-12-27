Have a look at Tulsians top bets in cement, pharma & NBFC space

A:

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, SP Tulsian of sptulsian.com, recommends cement stocks like UltraTech Cement Ramco Cement and Dalmia Bharat . He also bets on pharma stocks like Aurobindo Pharma Glenmark and Lupin In the NBFC space, Tulsian top pick is Bharat Financial followed by Bajaj Finance and then Capital First Actually market has shown the positive or maybe bottoming out process on Friday and if you have not seen the statement of Prime Minister on Saturday at the SEBI NISM campus inauguration probably yesterday's weakness would not have been there. And actually that was my view on Friday that I see the market bottoming out and actually I am not saying because I have been keeping my view that till Thursday we will be having this range bound move. So, one can largely say that whatever recovery which we have been seeing today is the loss.So, you are neutralising the negative effect of yesterday and things may remain range bound till Thursday but I am keeping quite a positive move for the January series because going forward the kind of expectations which will start building up the hint which has come yesterday in the form of tax rate cut on both that is corporate tax and personal tax. So, the pre-Budget rally, the sops, the money coming in the hand of common man maybe in the form of Rs 25,000-50,000 per individual in the form of tax slab, re-jig or maybe tax slabs getting increased all things will start building up from January series. So, maybe things will remain mild positive till day after tomorrow the day of expiry but I am not seeing much weakness going forward.

Surabhi: What do you think this is just a 2-3 day phenomena because of talk of that price hike, is there something more to it. How would you play this space as we get into the Budget season?



A: I am not convinced with this rally because firstly you just can't take any respite that there won't be any taxation in the Budget. And even if that doesn't come because we have the GST in front of us and there is no clarity let us understand that. So, maybe this could be the price effect. And in fact if you plot the chart of ITC I am not taking the other peer stocks those which have been rising today. If you plot the chart of ITC, maybe for last three or six months you will find that stock is moving in a range, sometimes moving up by 3-4 percent and again quickly getting corrected after maybe a week or so. So, I won't be taking this as a positive extrapolation of cigarette stocks going forward.



Sonia: You have been bullish on the cement space for a while. Now we are seeing some attempt of recovery specially in some of these beaten down cement names like UltraTech Cement etc. What would your top pick be in the cement sector now?



A: Three stocks come to my mind. One is the same pecking order, one is UltraTech Cement , second is Ramco Cement , third is Dalmia Bharat . Because if you see all these three stocks having corrected significantly, number one. Number two, actually all the stocks which we have seen having corrected maybe like Bharat Financials or maybe cement stocks or maybe few Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFCs) they have all been victim of the overbought positions in the F&O segments. Probably that has got corrected to a great extent and the fear of the dull Q3 numbers I am not saying that is not there but if you see the prices having factored in the weakness is much more. So, yes, keeping positive view on all the cement stocks but these are my three amongst the larger capacity but I have positive bias on many other mid-size cement stocks as well.



Surabhi: Help us make sense of this, this is again an on today, off tomorrow kind of midcap trend that is playing out. Any of these companies that you like, any of these stocks that you think can be bought?



A: No, I don't like any of them and I will remain away from all of them.

Sonia: Would you touch any of the pharma stocks now the heavy ones that is names like Aurobindo Pharma, Sun Pharma that have corrected about 15-20 percent?



A: Two stocks I will go with maybe Aurobindo Pharma and Glenmark and if you want me to add third one then probably it will be Lupin , but I will remain away from Sun Pharma because if you see Aurobindo Pharma having corrected so much is giving a very good buying opportunity, while the Glenmark overall business model is intact.



Surabhi: On the NBFCs what is it that you would still pick at current valuations if anything at all?



A: If I go by the pecking order then first will be Bharat Financial followed by Bajaj Finance and then Capital First these 3 comes to my mind, but if you take a call on all the NBFCs probably I think that all are giving a very good buying opportunity because probably ahead of the Q3 numbers, we may see them moving up again maybe by about 5-8 percent in the next 3-4 weeks.