Havells India can climb to Rs 450, HPCL looks good: Prakash Gaba

According to Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com, Havells India can climb to Rs 450 and feels that HPCL looks good for target of Rs 350.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Stocks Views

Dec 30, 2016, 01.53 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Havells India can climb to Rs 450, HPCL looks good: Prakash Gaba

According to Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com, Havells India can climb to Rs 450 and feels that HPCL looks good for target of Rs 350.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Havells India can climb to Rs 450, HPCL looks good: Prakash Gaba

According to Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com, Havells India can climb to Rs 450 and feels that HPCL looks good for target of Rs 350.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Prakash Gaba (more)

Technical Analyst, prakashgaba.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com told CNBC-TV18, " Havells India looks good to me. It can climb to levels closer to around Rs 450, keep stop loss below Rs 431."

" HPCL looks good to me, see the good momentum build up here. Target on the upside could be in the vicinity of Rs 350, keep stop loss below Rs 330," he added.

Tags  Prakash Gaba prakashgaba.com Havells India Hindustan Petroleum Corporation

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Havells India can climb to Rs 450, HPCL looks good: Prakash Gaba

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.