Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com told CNBC-TV18, "I will go long with Vimta Labs , that looks good to me. It can climb to levels closer to Rs 120 zones. May take a day or two for that and Rs 98 seems to be a strong support zone. It has taken out Rs 100 mark and stayed above it. Such a massive bar, sometimes take a pause for a day or two but those are buying opportunities. So it is up." Petronet LNG looks weak to me and perhaps we can see it slide to zones of Rs 352, I would have a stop above Rs 370 and trade short," he said. Ceat was looking weak in the morning. Apollo Tyres certainly is looking weak, it is a sell. The stock could slide down to levels closer to Rs 186-185, one could have a stop loss above the levels of Rs 195. It is at a place where it could make or break but it is sluggish, it could slide down," he added.