Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com told CNBC-TV18, "I have two longs, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals (GNFC) is one stock which looks good to me. I have feeling that it can climb to levels perhaps closer to around Rs 234. May take a day or two for Rs 234 and keep stop loss of Rs 211.""Second stock is Reliance Capital which looks good as well. It has given a break out, the stock should climb to levels closer to Rs 463 zone, keep stop loss below Rs 443," he added.