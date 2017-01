Go long in Canara Bank, short Hindustan Construction: Gaba

Prakash Gaba, Technical Analyst at prakashgaba.com told CNBC-TV18, "I have one long call and one short call. Canara Bank looks good to me. The stock can climb up to levels closer to around Rs 280 zones, stop loss below Rs 268 or so should be fine.""The stock that looks weak is Hindustan Construction Company . There could be some kind of exhaustion. A very good chance that it could slide down to levels closer to Rs 40 or maybe Rs 39 is also possible. I have a tight stop loss above the level of Rs 43 and trade short," he said.