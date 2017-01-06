Go long in Canara Bank, short Hindustan Construction: Gaba

Jan 06, 2017, 02.53 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Prakash Gaba, Technical Analyst at prakashgaba.com suggests going long in Canara Bank and advises shorting Hindustan Construction Company.
Prakash Gaba (more)
Technical Analyst, prakashgaba.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical
State-run Canara Bank today said it has reduced th
Canara Bank has informed BSE that the term of Offi
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com is of the vie
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com suggests selli
Name*
Email*
Contact No.*
City
Interested in
Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.
Thank you for registering.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.