Go long in Asian Paints at around Rs 800-825: Dilip Bhat

Dilip Bhat of Prabhudas Lilladher is of the view that one can go long in Asian Paints at around Rs 800-825.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap SME Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Stocks Views

Dec 20, 2016, 04.20 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Go long in Asian Paints at around Rs 800-825: Dilip Bhat

Dilip Bhat of Prabhudas Lilladher is of the view that one can go long in Asian Paints at around Rs 800-825.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Go long in Asian Paints at around Rs 800-825: Dilip Bhat

Dilip Bhat of Prabhudas Lilladher is of the view that one can go long in Asian Paints at around Rs 800-825.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments

Dilip Bhat (more)

Joint MD, Prabhudas Lilladher | Capital Expertise: Equity - Fundamental ,IPO

Dilip Bhat of Prabhudas Lilladher told CNBC-TV18, "In Asian Paints , we would still feel that maybe when it was 7-8 percent lower, probably the stock would look extremely attractive because it is one which defies all possible rational explanation because it has been expensive. It continues to be expensive and continues to show a good performance inspite and despite all kinds of environments."

"So yes, we all understand that there is going to be a bit of a hit as far as the topline and the profitability is concerned, especially also with the rising oil prices. But Asian Paints is one where you will always look to see when you want to buy into," he said.

"So, my fair guess would be around Rs 800-825 would be the level where one should enter this company on a longer term basis."
Tags  Dilip Bhat Prabhudas Lilladher Asian Paints

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Go long in Asian Paints at around Rs 800-825: Dilip Bhat

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login