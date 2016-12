Go long in Asian Paints at around Rs 800-825: Dilip Bhat

Dilip Bhat of Prabhudas Lilladher told CNBC-TV18, "In Asian Paints , we would still feel that maybe when it was 7-8 percent lower, probably the stock would look extremely attractive because it is one which defies all possible rational explanation because it has been expensive. It continues to be expensive and continues to show a good performance inspite and despite all kinds of environments.""So yes, we all understand that there is going to be a bit of a hit as far as the topline and the profitability is concerned, especially also with the rising oil prices. But Asian Paints is one where you will always look to see when you want to buy into," he said."So, my fair guess would be around Rs 800-825 would be the level where one should enter this company on a longer term basis."