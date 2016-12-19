Gaurang Shah positive on Axis Bank, advices hold

Gaurang Shah of Geojit BNP Paribas told CNBC-TV18, "We do have a positive coverage on Axis Bank
and with a long-term view, I would definitely recommend to hold on, point number one. Point number two, we had the management give out clarification as far as the involvement of one of its branches and within those branches a couple of employees which were involved, we believe that this is a branch specific, employee specific problem, not the bank overall. And there was certain unwarranted news as well in the market which absolutely not true, they were false, they were rumours basically."
"We continue to remain positive on the bank and we believe that there could be long-term profits to be made. And on any bad day, if you see the stocks slipping sub-Rs 450, that will be a great opportunity to add if you got it at higher levels or make a fresh investment as well."
"The conservative target stands at about Rs 510-520. But if you at longish, a year and a half plus kind of time horizon, then definitely we will scale it upwards," he said.