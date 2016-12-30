Expect Rs 430 on Wonderla, CAGR growth of 10-15%: Hitesh Agarwal

Hitesh Agarwal of Religare Securities told CNBC-TV18, "On Wonderla Holidays
, we have a price target of Rs 430. It is into amusement parks, pretty famous brand if you want to call it and a totally, discretionary spend. Again, I don’t think any of the sectors is left out from this demonetisation impact if we leave out the odd the pharma, the IT space, the metals space so to say. Metals in particular have already run-up quite a bit. From the bottom ups point of view, Wonderla remains a very good pick."
"Amusement parks in Kochi and Bangalore and Hyderabad and also has a resort in Bangalore, so barring short-term impact, probably the next one or two months once the remonetisation happens smoothly, I think this is one stock which people will again start to flock back to," he said.
"One recreation option that people have with time lease you go and visit these recreation parks, so Wonderla fits very well into this thing. So, another option apart from movies and dining, recreation park is one thing. So, on amusement park, Wonderla fits into it."
"We are expecting 10-15 percent CAGR growth and valuations pretty decent. So, we are expecting Rs 430 price target on Wonderla in the next 12 months."