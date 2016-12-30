Expect Rs 430 on Wonderla, CAGR growth of 10-15%: Hitesh Agarwal

Hitesh Agarwal of Religare Securities expects a price target of Rs 430 on Wonderla Holidays and a CAGR on 10-15 percent.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Stocks Views

Dec 30, 2016, 04.12 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Expect Rs 430 on Wonderla, CAGR growth of 10-15%: Hitesh Agarwal

Hitesh Agarwal of Religare Securities expects a price target of Rs 430 on Wonderla Holidays and a CAGR on 10-15 percent.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Expect Rs 430 on Wonderla, CAGR growth of 10-15%: Hitesh Agarwal

Hitesh Agarwal of Religare Securities expects a price target of Rs 430 on Wonderla Holidays and a CAGR on 10-15 percent.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Hitesh Agarwal (more)

, Religare Securities |

Hitesh Agarwal of Religare Securities told CNBC-TV18, "On Wonderla Holidays , we have a price target of Rs 430. It is into amusement parks, pretty famous brand if you want to call it and a totally, discretionary spend. Again, I don’t think any of the sectors is left out from this demonetisation impact if we leave out the odd the pharma, the IT space, the metals space so to say. Metals in particular have already run-up quite a bit. From the bottom ups point of view, Wonderla remains a very good pick."

"Amusement parks in Kochi and Bangalore and Hyderabad and also has a resort in Bangalore, so barring short-term impact, probably the next one or two months once the remonetisation happens smoothly, I think this is one stock which people will again start to flock back to," he said.

"One recreation option that people have with time lease you go and visit these recreation parks, so Wonderla fits very well into this thing. So, another option apart from movies and dining, recreation park is one thing. So, on amusement park, Wonderla fits into it."

"We are expecting 10-15 percent CAGR growth and valuations pretty decent. So, we are expecting Rs 430 price target on Wonderla in the next 12 months."
Tags  Wonderla Holidays Hitesh Agarwal Religare Securities
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Expect Rs 430 on Wonderla, CAGR growth of 10-15%: Hitesh Agarwal

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.