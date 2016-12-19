Expect market to correct till mid-January: Equinomics

In an interview to CNBC-TV18's Prashant Nair and Ekta Batra, G Chokkalingam of Equinomics Research shared his readings and outlook on market and specific stocks.Below is the verbatim transcript of G Chokkalingam’s interview to Ekta Batra and Prashant Nair on CNBC-TV18. Prashant: How is the market looking to you, setup according to you as we close this year out?A:
I don’t think market can recover significantly. I firmly believe that it would be highly volatile with downward bias. Market can fall another 2-3 percent till mid of January because as and when numbers like core sector growth numbers and other corporate earnings, cement sales, these start coming in, in January, that would create little nervousness for the investors. So, therefore, I believe market would be on a corrective mode till middle of January. Ekta: Let us start talking about a couple of your stock picks that you have and one of them that caught my eye was Andhra Sugar because they have a plant which in fact manufactures asprin and they are the largest manufacturers of asprin in India. Take us through that story. A:
This is the stock, very impressive for the retail investors because for the last five decades, the company did not have any labour unrest significant manner and it has been maintaining the dividend
also for almost four to five decades consistently. It is a multiple product which the company makes. Apart from sugar, it is largely into caustic soda and other chemicals and as you mentioned also into asprin.
In fact sugar name is a misnomer; three fourth of the profits are coming from other than sugar. In fact it has come out with good results for September quarter and the stock is available around seven P/E one year forward earnings. Recently the company also announced expansion of asprin and it has got US FDA approval. In caustic soda, it is expanding the captive power. Apart from all these facts, it has got investments in Andhra Pradesh Gas Power company which is unlisted. The valuation of that company is phenomenal as compared to its own market cap.
Similarly, it has got more than 50 percent stake in JOCIL
which is listed on NSE and that company supplies crucial inputs to a lot of foreign MN Cs. So, that is a big story and promoter stake is highly diversified across some 47 farmers. The maximum holding per person is only around 3 percent. So, in the long term, tactically it is also possible for joining some acquisition. So, considering all these facts, I strongly recommend Andhra Sugar. Prashant: Why do you like SKF , what is the story there? A:
It is a tough time. In this tough condition, this company has come out with decent results for September quarter. For last five years it is maintaining zero debt and good cash rich company. It has got a solid support from the parent company. In fact some technology oriented bearings it imports and sells in the market. Recently it also announced capex of around Rs 70 crore and setting up couple of units in the bearings phase. It always traded at a premium.
Now, the stock has corrected a little more than Rs 250 from the recent P/E and I find that it is a very defensive stock because it doesn’t disappoint the shareholders in terms of any sudden fall in the price. Considering all these facts and expected improvement in the earnings, I believe retail investors can really make anywhere around Rs 200-300 from the stock at the current market price with a conservative target price of around Rs 1,500. For full interview, watch accompanying video...